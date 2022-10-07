Zelina Vega shares an important message with fans about her WWE return

Zelina Vega has noted that she doesn't want to spoil her eventual WWE return and wants it to be a surprise.

On April 11, 2022, Bianca Belair defeated Zelina in singles competition. The latter hasn't stepped back into the ring ever since. She has been out of action for about seven months due to a reported injury.

Zelina recently went live on Instagram and had a message for fans who wanted her to disclose details about her WWE return. Here's what she had to say:

"I can't give it all away, come on, now. Everybody's like, 'OMG, when is she gonna return?' I'm like, 'I promise, I will. I just can't tell you when,' because, if I were to say, 'Hey guys, here on this live, I'm telling you that I'm gonna return tomorrow or I'm coming back today,' you'd be like, 'Oh! cool!' Versus, if I made it really cool, like, the return is, like, really awesome, and it wasn't spoiled on the freaking dirtsheets, it would actually be a really good surprise. And that's what you want- the surprise!" she said. [0:00-0:34]

Zelina Vega has high aspirations for her WWE future

Zelina has done well for herself ever since she made her way back to WWE last year. She won the Queen's Crown Tournament and had a brief Women's Tag Team Title run with Carmella.

Here's what she had to say in regard to her future as Queen Zelina:

“I want to make this bigger, I want to make this better so I’m still working on all of my stuff. I have everything, like, going for the sky right now. I have a new crown in the works, I have a new cape in the works, a scepter. But, you know, it takes forever to get all of the crystals that I like, so it’s taking a little longer than expected," Vega said. [H/T 411Mania]

Zelina Vega has built up a massive fanbase over the years. Her fans are pretty eager to see her make a big return to WWE TV soon. It remains to be seen what's in store for her when she reappears.

Have you missed Zelina Vega on WWE programming during her ongoing hiatus? Sound off in the comments below.

