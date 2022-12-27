Zelina Vega shows off stunning new look at WWE MSG live event

Zelina Vega showed off a stunning new look at WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden.

Tonight's episode of the RAW was called the "The Absolute Best of 2022" and will feature the best moments of the year. This replaced the usual live format that airs every week.

Meanwhile, WWE Superstars performed at a WWE live event in MSG. The show featured some of the company's top stars in action. It was reported that Bray Wyatt competed for the first time since his return to the company.

During the event, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar, who was accompanied by Zelina Vega. If the match didn't steal the show, Vega's stunning look did.

The former women's champion looked gorgeous in a beautiful red ring gear with a matching jacket. While Zelina looked good in red, the match didn't go well for Escobar, who appeared injured following the bout.

Zelina Vega returned earlier this year as part of Legado Del Fantasma and has looked dominant ever since. She also reappeared with a changed look that has just been working for her.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for her heading into the new year.

What do you make of Zelina's stunning look? Let us know in the comments section.

