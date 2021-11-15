"Paul Heyman, Sherri, and Melina - I was, like, how can I blend these worlds into this new character of mine?" – WWE superstar recalls early days as a manager

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently spoke about her time managing Andrade.

The winner of the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament was on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin this week. Queen Zelina discussed her early days in the company and being a manager for the first time.

Zelina Vega mentioned that she wanted to create a blend of her three favorite managers: Paul Heyman, Sensational Sherri, and Melina. She also pointed out that it was incredible working with Andrade, and the two connected on a different level:

"It was more about Andrade than it was about me. I remember thinking at one point before coming to NXT, I had never been a manager. I hadn't even thought about it. But I loved Paul Heyman, Sherri, and Melina. I was, like, how can I blend these words into this new character of mine? It's just something that I fell in love with eventually because I had no idea what I was doing at first. It was just like lightning struck when I met him. We just started to read each other's minds and I know that it sounds crazy, but I could literally just look at him and know what he was thinking."

Zelina Vega discussed the change in her character as a performer

Queen Zelina also revealed that there's a shift in the direction of her character. Vega detailed that she was currently more focused on proving herself to naysayers that wrote her off as nothing more than a valet:

"Now the way I look at things is that it's not just about someone else. It's about me and how I want people to perceive me. I always feel I have something to prove because people think that I started out as a manager and that's all I'll ever be."

Zelina Vega will be competing in the traditional five-on-five Women's Survivor Series matchup. She will be representing the Red Brand alongside Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Carmella.

