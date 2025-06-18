Zelina Vega taunts WWE locker room ahead of SmackDown

Zelina Vega sent a taunting message to the WWE locker room ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. This Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Vega took to social media today to taunt the locker room. The Women's United States Champion shared a link to an interview she did and boasted about becoming champion. The veteran noted that she was the smallest girl in the locker room and added that she was making her doubters look stupid.

"When the smallest girl with the biggest mouth starts making em’ look stupid >>>>>," she wrote.

Vega defeated Chelsea Green on the April 25 edition of SmackDown to capture the Women's United States Championship. She successfully defended the title against The Hot Mess at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, and Green suffered a broken nose during the match.

The Women's United States Champion defeated Piper Niven in a Bakersfield Brawl earlier this month on WWE SmackDown. Giulia attacked Vega after the match and posed with the title in the ring. Zelina Vega has since made it known that she wanted to have a conversation with Giulia following her attack.

Former WWE writer reacts to Zelina Vega's booking

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how the company was booking Zelina Vega.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, the veteran discussed how small Zelina Vega was and noted that the company had too many similar stars. He also questioned the believability of Vega defeating WWE stars much larger than her.

"The girl is tiny. So, if you've got a tiny girl on the roster, then that character has to be David. It's David in a land of Goliaths. But here's the problem, Mac. They've got five tiny girls. So being a tiny girl isn't special. Candice LeRae is tiny, Liv Morgan is tiny, Alexa Bliss is tiny. So if you've got five tiny girls on the roster, tiny can't be the gimmick. If there was one girl her size and this is David vs. Goliath, now you've got something. But when you have so many small girls on the show, they should be getting killed." [From 40:39 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see how long Zelina Vega can hang onto the Women's United States Championship moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

