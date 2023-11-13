Zelina Vega teases potential new direction on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently teased a potential new direction for her character on SmackDown in a social media update. Interestingly, it involves the WWE Women's Championship.

Zelina Vega is currently involved in an internal fight between the members of the LWO. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio got involved in a scuffle that ended with the former potentially injuring the WWE Hall of Famer. Vega was seen crying after things panned out the way they did.

Zelina Vega recently took to her Twitter account to tease a potential new direction for her character. The 32-year-old reshared a tweet from WWE's official account. The image shared in the post featured Vega and Women's Champion Iyo Sky. The former Women's Tag Team Champion referred to herself as the future champion.

"Soon to be Women’s Champion and current Women’s Champion. Sweet," Zelina Vega wrote.

Zelina Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the then-WWE Women's SmackDown Championship at Backlash earlier this year. She also faced Iyo Sky in a championship match during the August 25th edition of SmackDown. The LWO member failed to get her hands on the title but impressed everyone with her in-ring ability. It will be interesting to see whether she wins a title or not.

Zelina Vega reflects on her journey from manager to full-time babyface wrestler

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Vega asked about winning the Royal Rumble match. The former TNA Knockout stated that it would be a massive thing for her.

She then added how she has come a long way from being a manager. Vega believes that since she has always been a natural heel, being a babyface has not been easy.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

