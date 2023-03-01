Zelina Vega travels to Japan for special awards presentation outside WWE commitments

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega is already in Japan for the seventh annual Anime Awards, which will take place on March 4 in Tokyo.

For those who are unaware, Queen Zelina will present at the upcoming Anime Awards alongside Valkyrae and Sykunno.

Even outside of WWE, she is very active in gaming and anime. Zelina Vega is one of the WWE stars who has made a name for herself in the outside world, and it is paying off.

She was named alongside American Football Detroit Lions player Aidan Hutchinson, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, Cobra Kai actor Jacob Bertrand, Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez, and American Football Kansas City Chiefs player Juju Smith-Schuster, according to the announcement. It came as no surprise that her name was mentioned.

Ahead of the annual Anime Awards, the 32-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to share a photo of herself and send love from Japan to her fans.

"Love from Japan," she wrote.

You can check out Vega's tweet below:

Zelina Vega offered streamer Valkyrae to be a part of a WWE dream match

With over 13 million followers, Valkyrae is one of the world's most famous female streamers. Given WWE's recent trend of inviting streamers and personalities like Logan Paul to be a part of their shows, Vega mentioning her earlier was not surprising.

Zelina Vega previously invited Valkyrae (also known as Rae) to form a tag team with her after the latter expressed an interest in boxing.

While the streamer was initially perplexed, Vega pointed to a TikTok video in which Rae responded to the streamer by inviting her to step inside a ring.

Whether they ever meet in a wrestling ring, they will meet at the Anime Awards on March 4, 2023.

