"I almost lost it" - Zelina Vega on what Vince McMahon told her after she won the Queen's Crown tournament

From this point on, Zelina Vega will forever be in the history books as the first-ever WWE Queen's Crown tournament winner.

Zelina Vega recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her triumph in the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament, Vega revealed her interaction with Vince McMahon following her big win in the finals.

"Vince [McMahon] walked up to me after the match in the back and said, ‘You walked in here queen, and now it’s official,’" Zelina Vega said. "I almost lost it. This is finally my time to show out to everyone who I am. I’m not in anyone’s shadow. This is my time to show why I am a star."

Zelina Vega on the significance of using the Code Red to win the WWE Queen's Crown tournament

When discussing the match with Doudrop in the finals, Zelina Vega revealed she did the Code Red as a tribute to her cousin, Amazing Red. For those unfamiliar, Amazing Red was a big star in IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division early on in the company's existence.

"That Code Red wasn’t just a move for the match," Zelina Vega continued. "That Code Red wasn’t just a wrestling move; it was an exclamation point. It was me representing my family. That’s my cousin’s move. Amazing Red deserves so much credit for what he’s done, so that was for him. That was for my dad, too. And that was for me, to solidify my place and show that I belong here."

Vega will officially begin her reign as the new queen this week on WWE RAW.

