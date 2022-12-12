Zelina Vega wishes WWE legend a happy birthday

Zelina Vega wished WWE legend Rey Mysterio a happy birthday today on social media.

Rey recently tried to quit the company due to his battles with his son in Judgment Day. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H talked Mysterio out of it and orchestrated a trade that brought Rey to the blue brand in exchange for Baron Corbin and JBL.

Karrion Kross confronted Rey this past Friday while he was in the trainer's room getting his leg looked at. Kross suggested that he was going to be the one to put the lucha legend out to pasture but left the room once WWE security arrived.

Zelina Vega took to Twitter to wish the 48-year-old a happy birthday. Vega posted several throwback photos of herself and Mysterio from back in the day.

"Happy birthday @reymysterio #throwback," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega mocks WWE US Champion Austin Theory

Zelina Vega recently poked fun at United States Champion Austin Theory.

Theory has had a wild 2022 so far. He won the Money in the Bank briefcase and had multiple cash-in attempts on Roman Reigns thwarted by The Bloodline and boxer Tyson Fury at Clash at the Castle.

He lost his cash-in attempt on Seth Rollins previously, only to win the United States Championship from The Visionary in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series. Seth Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley this Monday night to determine the #1 contender for the title.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Vega joked that she did not remember Austin Theory because he couldn't make her money.

"I remember Austin Theory vaguely," said Vega. "It is hard because I don't remember people that can't make me money. I'm trying to, I feel like there is something there so I might have some tidbits to share." [55:56 - 56:09]

Zelina Vega currently manages the Legado Del Fantasma faction on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if she can guide anyone in the group to a championship down the line.

