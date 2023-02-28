"Zero reason to do this," "main event these two on Dynamite" - WWE fans react to crazy spot from independent wrestling show

WWE fans are used to seeing well-orchestrated and planned spots that rarely go wrong on television.

There aren't too many over-the-top risks in WWE. Montez Ford jumped off the top of the Elimination Chamber structure, but every other superstar in the match was waiting to catch him below.

Roman Reigns will occasionally hit a Spear through the barricade, or someone will get slammed through the announce table ringside. Rarely is a WWE Superstar allowed to put their body on the line for a spot that may not be remembered.

Rhio captured the ICW Women's World Championship from Molly Spartan last night at an Insane Championship Wrestling show. A rematch has already been announced for ICW Fight Club on March 5th.

During the match, the two competitors battled through the crowd and onto a balcony. Rhio then fell off the balcony and onto the ring apron below. Thankfully, Rhio was more than fine after the absurd bump and went on to win the championship.

WWE and wrestling fans from around the world united to point out that the spot was completely unnecessary.

Skooch Banachek @SkoochXC @WrestlingNewsCo I would have walked out and demanded a refund. In this day and age, garbage wrestling like this should not be taking place. @WrestlingNewsCo I would have walked out and demanded a refund. In this day and age, garbage wrestling like this should not be taking place.

⋆ C ⋆ | #82 @The82Club @WrestlingNewsCo That was a really bad spot. I dont think she had full control there at all. Lucky to get out of that one @WrestlingNewsCo That was a really bad spot. I dont think she had full control there at all. Lucky to get out of that one

Rhio reacts to concerned WWE fans

Rhio may have captured the ICW Women's World Championship last night, but she spent this morning answering questions from concerned wrestling fans following the insane spot.

The UK wrestler has assured everyone that she is fine and said that she is overwhelmed with the amount of people messaging her following her title win.

"Thank you everyone for the messages of concern. I am overwhelmed by the amount of people messaging me. Just thought I’d let you all know I am absolutely fine. I am the new @InsaneChampWres Women’s World Champion, if you want to fight me you know where to find me!" tweeted Rhio.

Rhio リオ @Rhio2020



Just thought I’d let you all know I am absolutely fine.



I am the new Thank you everyone for the messages of concern. I am overwhelmed by the amount of people messaging me.Just thought I’d let you all know I am absolutely fine.I am the new @InsaneChampWres Women’s World Champion, if you want to fight me you know where to find me! Thank you everyone for the messages of concern. I am overwhelmed by the amount of people messaging me.Just thought I’d let you all know I am absolutely fine. I am the new @InsaneChampWres Women’s World Champion, if you want to fight me you know where to find me!

Rhio was able to escape the fall without any injuries, but most fans would prefer that she never try it again. It is safe to say that most superstars will steer clear of jumping off of balconies on the road to WrestleMania.

Do you think the balcony fall spot was too risky or did you enjoy it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes