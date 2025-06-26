Zilla Fatu gives himself a new name at the expense of former WWE Superstar

Zilla Fatu has given himself a new name at the expense of former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. Fatu has quickly become a household name on the independent circuit.
He debuted in 2023 and currently holds three separate championships. The son of Umaga is the current Reality of Wrestling Champion, 4th Rope Heavyweight Champion, and HOG Crown Jewel Champion. He's in his second reign as the ROW Champion.
On X (fka Twitter), Fatu called himself the new and only "Indy God." Cardona gave himself the name after departing the Stamford-based company and taking the independent wrestling scene by storm.
"THERES ONLY ONE INDY GOD -THE MAIN ONE," wrote Fatu.
Check out Fatu's post on X:
Kevin Owens spoke about Matt Cardona's desire to return to WWE
Kevin Owens playfully mocked Matt Cardona for his "King of the Indies" moniker and his desire to return to WWE.
Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, the former Universal Champion stated the following about Cardona:
"I love Matt [Cardona]. The only thing I'll say is, for a guy who loves to be on indies so much, he sure fu**ing talks a lot about how much he wants to be back in WWE. Can't call yourself King of the Indies, and you are going out there telling people, 'I don't know why WWE hasn't signed me; I don't get it. If I were them, I definitely would have signed me."'
Cardona has appeared for multiple promotions, including TNA, where he has challenged for the world championship while Joe Hendry held the title. He has also competed in Major League Wrestling, DDT Pro-Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), among others.
The 40-year-old is a regular in Game Changer Wrestling, where he has previously held the GCW World Championship. Much like Zilla Fatu, Cardona also holds multiple titles, including the QPW Middle East Championship, Wrestling Showcase Championship, WSW World Heavyweight Championship, and the Internet Championship.
