Zilla Fatu makes major change; pays tribute to Bloodline legend

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu made some changes to pay tribute to a WWE legend. Fatu is the son of two-time Intercontinental Champion, the late, great Umaga.
The Anoa'i family is the real-life Bloodline, consisting of many WWE Superstars, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. The Usos and Sikoa are the sons of Rikishi, while Jacob is the son of Tonga Kid.
Rikishi and Tonga Kid are twins, and their younger brother was Eki Fatu, more famously known as Umaga. That makes Zilla a first cousin of Jey, Jimmy, Sikoa, and Jacob.
On Instagram, The Main One paid tribute to his late father by changing his display picture on Instagram to his image.
Zilla, real name Isayah, is one of Umaga's four children with his wife, L.T. The Samoan Bulldozer sadly passed away at 36 in 2009 after a heart attack. His son decided to continue his legacy, debuting in 2023 at Reality of Wrestling. He's making a name for himself on the independent circuit, with WWE as his eventual goal.
Zilla Fatu trying to figure himself out, doesn't want to be in Umaga's shadow
While there's nothing wrong with embracing his bloodline and paying tribute to his late father, Zilla Fatu is still trying to figure out who he is inside the ring. The Main One wants to get out of his father's shadow, explaining it in an interview with MuscleMan Malcolm last August.
"I am figuring out who Zilla Fatu is, and not Umaga's son, and it's kind of hard because Umaga, my dad, obviously had a big impact on the wrestling world. Not only that, I got a whole family tree. That's gonna be a whole other hour to explain that. (...) I'm in his shadow, but I just want to make him happy. Obviously, I'm always gonna pay my dad homage," Zilla said. [1:54 - 2:35]
Zilla is currently performing for at least three independent promotions: Reality of Wrestling, House of Glory, and 4th Rope Wrestling.