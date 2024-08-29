Zilla Fatu says WWE Hall of Famer "has been tapped in with the Samoan Dynasty," heaps praise on him for guidance (Exclusive)

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu recently shared his thoughts on a notable WWE Hall of Famer. According to him, the veteran in question, Booker T, has been like a father to him.

While Zilla has barely started his pro-wrestling career, he is already making a splash in the industry with his athleticism and skills. As is the case with some of the biggest wrestling names in history, Zilla also had a troubled childhood that led to him being incarcerated when he was 15. After he got out, it was apparently Booker T who provided him with guidance.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zilla stated:

"He is like a pops I never had, you know. When I came home from prison after doing six years, he took me in, you know, and he just guided me in the right direction and made sure I was good. Made sure my mom was good, make sure my brothers was good. But Book, you guys don't know, but Booker he has been tapped in with the Samoan Dynasty for a long time. So Booker's like a brother to my uncles, my aunties." [5:53 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Zilla Fatu has made it clear that WWE is his goal

While many have speculated that Zilla Fatu could potentially join AEW, the real-life Bloodline member has different ideas.

During his interview on WiLD 94.1, Zilla said he did not want to be the first Bloodline member to join Tony Khan's roster.

“WWE, uce. That’s the main one. Like I said, back to what I was saying with my family, my family got a long history with WWE. So at the same time, I don’t want to be the first Fatu or Anoaʻi to go to AEW. I don’t want to break that cycle. But it just gotta make sense because everybody’s journey is different. My journey’s different. My story’s way different from Solo’s, from The Usos’, from Roman and Jacob [Fatu]. So my story, I got a whole nother chapter. I’m sitting on a whole nother side of the table [laughs]," Fatu said.

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Zilla Fatu.

