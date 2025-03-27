Zilla Fatu seemingly fires cryptic shots at CM Punk; Real-life Bloodline member makes blockbuster declaration

Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu made a big promise on social media recently. However, it could be perceived as a potential tease or even a subtle shot at CM Punk.

Zilla is the son of the late great Umaga, who is the brother of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the uncle of WWE stars Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu. He's currently performing on the independent circuit, mainly for Reality of Wrestling and House of Glory.

In a post on X (Twitter), The Main One made a promise to himself and his loyal fans. He's gunning to become the "Best in the World," and at the age of 25, he has all the time in the world to accomplish it.

"ONE DAY, I WILL BE THE BEST IN THE WORLD 🌎💯 #SAVETHIS," Zilla tweeted.

Fans can speculate as much as they want, but "Best in the World" has always been associated with CM Punk. It's certainly a match that fans would want to see, especially with The Second City Saint's history with Umaga.

Zilla Fatu is free to use the phrase once he accomplishes it. He has the potential to become the very best, which is why some people are already calling for him to join WWE.

Zilla Fatu and CM Punk posed for a photo together last year

It's no secret that Zilla Fatu has ties with WWE through his family, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him backstage at certain events. Zilla shared a photo of himself with CM Punk in April last year. The Straight-Edge Superstar was recovering from an injury back then and was wearing a Bret Hart jacket.

Punk's history with Umaga stemmed from a feud in mid-2009, right before The Samoan Bulldozer's release. Their Samoan Strap Match at Extreme Rules that year was Umaga's last match in WWE. He passed away at the age of 36 in December 2009.

