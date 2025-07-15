Zilla Fatu sends a cryptic message to Roman Reigns after his return on RAW

Zilla Fatu sent a cryptic message to Roman Reigns after his return on this week's Monday Night RAW. Reigns attacked Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after the main event.
Breakker was part of a Gauntlet Match to decide the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. CM Punk emerged victorious and will challenge The Ring General. Reed and Breakker attacked Punk and Jey Uso following the match, before Roman Reigns saved the two superstars. The show concluded with Reigns helping his cousin, as the two OG Bloodline members and The Second City Saint stared down Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman.
On X/Twitter, Fatu reacted to Reigns' message after his return to RAW. The son of the legendary Umaga sent a cryptic message posting the blood-drop emoji, potentially teasing a future alliance with the OTC and The Yeet Man.
Check out Zilla's post on X:
Vince Russo failed to recall the story between Roman Reigns and CM Punk
Roman Reigns and CM Punk teamed up last year at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk helped the OG Bloodline beat the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames Match.
Reigns and Punk later feuded on the Road to WrestleMania, which also included Seth Rollins. The OTC and The Best in the World battled over Paul Heyman. However, Heyman betrayed both Roman and the former AEW star at WrestleMania, instead allying with Rollins.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said he failed to remember the history between Reigns and Punk. He said:
"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember."
Reigns' next match hasn't been confirmed, but there are high chances of him competing at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if he's in singles action or features in a multi-man match.