Zilla Fatu sends a cryptic message to Roman Reigns after his return on RAW

Zilla Fatu sent a cryptic message to Roman Reigns after his return on this week's Monday Night RAW. Reigns attacked Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after the main event.

Ad

Breakker was part of a Gauntlet Match to decide the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. CM Punk emerged victorious and will challenge The Ring General. Reed and Breakker attacked Punk and Jey Uso following the match, before Roman Reigns saved the two superstars. The show concluded with Reigns helping his cousin, as the two OG Bloodline members and The Second City Saint stared down Breakker, Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Ad

Trending

On X/Twitter, Fatu reacted to Reigns' message after his return to RAW. The son of the legendary Umaga sent a cryptic message posting the blood-drop emoji, potentially teasing a future alliance with the OTC and The Yeet Man.

Check out Zilla's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo failed to recall the story between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Roman Reigns and CM Punk teamed up last year at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk helped the OG Bloodline beat the new Bloodline and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames Match.

Reigns and Punk later feuded on the Road to WrestleMania, which also included Seth Rollins. The OTC and The Best in the World battled over Paul Heyman. However, Heyman betrayed both Roman and the former AEW star at WrestleMania, instead allying with Rollins.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said he failed to remember the history between Reigns and Punk. He said:

"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember."

Ad

Reigns' next match hasn't been confirmed, but there are high chances of him competing at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if he's in singles action or features in a multi-man match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More