Zilla Fatu sends a message to Jacob Fatu ahead of his US Championship defense at Night of Champions; tags WWE

Zilla Fatu sent a message to his family member, Jacob Fatu, ahead of the latter's defense of the WWE United States Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Fatu will put the title on the line against Solo Sikoa after betraying him at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The Samoan Werewolf's actions prevented his former Tribal Chief from winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

On X, Zilla sent his best wishes to Jacob ahead of his title defense against Sikoa. He also expressed his love for The Samoan Werewolf, with whom he teamed up on the independent circuit.

"I LOVE YOU @jacobfatu_wwe Go kill it tonight uso!!!! TK ALL DAY #GLOBAL @WWE," wrote Zilla.

Despite Jacob betraying Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, he was presented with the opportunity to return to the family. However, the US Champion had other ideas, as he rejected Sikoa's offer made during last week's episode of SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu then found himself outnumbered against Sikoa and JC Mateo before Jimmy Uso saved his family member. This week, it was Fatu's turn to save Jimmy after he rejected the offer to join forces with Solo.

