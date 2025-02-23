Zilla Fatu sends a message to Jacob Fatu following controversial WWE SmackDown for The Bloodline

Over the past year, Triple H has signed multiple superstars from the Anoa'i Bloodline inlcuding Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu. Jacob's brother Zilla, who has been trained by Booker T, recently shared a video on X to send a message to his brother.

Jacob Fatu has been dominating the SmackDown roster ever since his debut last year. He recently destroyed Braun Strowman on Saturday Night's Main Event back in January. Jacob's brother Zilla, who used to team with him before he got signed by WWE, shared a video of himself teaming with Jacob on X.

"Looks familiar @jacobfatu_wwe; #PopUpTripleZ," wrote Zilla via X.

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga is best known for his time in GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) and ROW. While Jacob has made his mark in WWE for the past year, Zilla has been traveling all over the world earning fame in the indies. Fans are eager to see the two brothers team up together in WWE one day.

Jacob Fatu's brother to join WWE?

Fatu has made a name for himself ever since his debut in WWE last year. During his time in the indies, Jacob used to team up with his brother Journey Fatu as a part of the Samoan SWAT team. Ever since Fatu jumped ship to the Stamford-based promotion, there have been rumours of Journey joining him.

Journey Fatu recently reacted to a fan's post on X asking WWE to sign him. Journey has also left his mark in the indies, winning Tag Team Championships with his brother Jacob. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has praised Journey multiple times on social media and fans are eager to see him in WWE one day.

With the fallout of this week's SmackDown, fans are left with a lot of questions regarding The Rock's involvement, Jacob Fatu's relationship with Solo and the overall future of The Bloodline. With WrestleMania just around the corner, fans are excited to see where this is headed.

