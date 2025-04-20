Zilla Fatu sends a message to Triple H after major championship changed hands at WrestleMania 41

Zilla Fatu sent a message to Triple after his family member, Jacob Fatu, won the WWE United States Championship last night in Las Vegas. Fatu defeated LA Knight on Night One to win his first singles title.

The Samoan Werewolf has been on an unstoppable run since debuting in WWE last year. He won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga within the first few months of his main roster run and became a crucial member of the new Bloodline.

On X/Twitter, Zilla Fatu reacted to Triple H's message to Jacob after he dethroned The Megastar. The son of Umaga sent a one-word message to The Game.

"AMEN," wrote Zilla.

Check out Zilla Fatu's post on X:

WrestleMania 41 Night One saw two new champions emerge from the Anoa'i family. The show kicked off with Jey Uso dethroning Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship, marking his first World Title win in the company. As mentioned, Fatu also walked out of The Grandest Stage of Them All as champion.

However, things weren't in favor of Naomi and Roman Reigns, who were on the losing end last night on WrestleMania Saturday. The Glow lost her match to Jade Cargill. Meanwhile, the OTC was betrayed by Paul Heyman in the main event, allowing Seth Rollins to win the Triple Threat Match, also involving CM Punk.

