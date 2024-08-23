Zilla Fatu sends a two-word message to 38-year-old former WWE Superstar

Zilla Fatu has sent a two-word message to former WWE Superstar, Mustafa Ali. Fatu is set to defend the HOG Crown Jewel Championship against Ali on September 5th.

WWE released Ali in September 2023. Since departing the company, he has appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA Wrestling. In his TNA debut, he defeated Chris Sabin to win the X-Division Championship. After unsuccessfully challenging Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, it was announced that the 38-year-old would be leaving the promotion.

Ahead of his match against Zilla, the real-life Bloodline member put Ali on notice with a two-word message on X/Twitter.

"Bout time," wrote Zilla.

Zilla Fatu is in no rush to join The Bloodline

Zilla Fatu has admitted that he isn't in any rush to join The Bloodline. The HOG Crown Jewel Champion also paid tribute to the legendary members of the Anoa'i family including Afa, Sika, The Rock, and Peter Maivia, among others.

In an interview with Joey Franchize, The Main One stated he was blessed to be a part of the Anoa'i family. He said:

"I feel like we all deserve it because I got people that came before us. The people that came before me, you gotta give them their flowers, like Afa and Sika, like Snuka and The Rock and Peter Maivia. Those guys really started this foundation for our family. Then obviously The Rock, Rikishi, my uncle, [Yokozuna], they all took it to a whole nother level. Then you got Roman [Reigns], The Usos, The Bloodline, they, taking it to a whole another level. So, it’s really a family business for real, and I’m just so happy and blessed to be a part of this. I’m coming up too. Like I said, I’m on the indies. But I’m not in no rush."

It remains to be seen if Zilla Fatu successfully defends his title against Mustafa Ali when they cross paths in early September.

