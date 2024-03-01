Zoey Stark breaks character to support 26-year-old WWE star

Zoey Stark just broke character to come out in support of a 26-year-old WWE star after an incident at a live event.

Maxxine Dupri is one of the more inexperienced stars on the roster at the moment. Her inexperience is sometimes evident in matches as she botches some simple moves.

However, Maxxine has been trying her best to improve her in-ring abilities and has put in a lot of effort to keep up with her contemporaries. While her efforts are commendable, some fans are starting to lose patience with her which was evident during a recent live event where she was booed out of the building while she was walking up the ramp.

In a surprising turn of events, Zoey Stark took to social media to support Maxxine Dupri after this recent incident.

"What they don't see is how hard you've been working to get better. How you ask to get more reps and how hard you train. They don't see the struggles outside of the ring. They will NEVER know the grind! We love you Maxxine....keep up the HARD WORK!!"

Zoey Stark is not happy with a recent announcement

This past week on NXT, Lyra Valkyria made a shocking announcement when she informed Tatum Paxley that they would be challenging the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship at NXT Roadblock. While many fans were ecstatic about this match, Stark wasn't as pleased.

Zoey Stark took to social media to voice their displeasure and claimed that the Kabuki Warriors were scared to face her and Shayna Baszler.

"what kind of B.S is this? @QoSBaszler we were right seems to me that The Kabuki warriors are scared," Stark wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Kabuki Warriors will be able to retain their titles at NXT Roadblock.

What do you make of Zoey Stark's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

