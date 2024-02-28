"What kind of B.S is this?" - WWE star addresses controversy in major announcement

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark has sent a message after the latest episode of NXT.

It was announced during this week's show that Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley will be challenging The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at NXT RoadBlock next week.

It now appears that this announcement has not sat well with Stark. After the show, she took to Twitter to express her frustration, stating that she and her tag team partner, Shayna, were correct in their assessment about The Kabuki Warriors being scared.

"what kind of B.S is this? @QoSBaszler we were right seems to me that The Kabuki warriors are scared," Stark wrote.

Popular duo sent a warning to The Kabuki Warriors after WWE RAW

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler expressed their frustration and anger over Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae getting a Women's Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber: Perth instead of them.

Therefore, a tag team match was made official between the two teams for later that night. It was Zoey and Shayna who emerged victorious with a dominant showing.

After the show, the duo issued a warning to The Kabuki Warriors, stating that they have been taking the easier route since becoming champions. Zoey further emphasized their intentions by posting a tweet, declaring that they were coming for those tag team titles.

"One, two, we're coming for you...," Stark wrote.

With several strong contenders in the women's tag team division, it will be interesting to see the direction WWE takes on The Road to WrestleMania.

