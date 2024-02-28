WWE Superstar sends bold warning following RAW win

WWE Superstars are staking their claims as The Road to WrestleMania 40 heats up. Now, one RAW star is moving forward with momentum following a win.

Monday's post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW saw Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler team up to defeat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. While Stark and Baszler did not work Elimination Chamber, the RAW win came after LeRae and Hartwell failed to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Kabuki Warriors in Australia.

Stark took to Instagram today and re-posted a clip of herself and her tag team partner taunting The Kabuki Warriors in a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond. The two heels call on Asuka and Kairi Sane to go ahead and get ready to drop the titles. Stark taunted the champions once again in her caption.

"One two we're coming for you," she wrote.

Before last night, Stark and The Submission Magician last teamed up on TV for a win over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on January 29. They have also teamed up at non-televised live events.

WWE has not officially announced Stark and Baszler vs. The Kabuki Warriors as of this writing.

WWE to resume dropped storyline?

WWE officials have apparently decided to pick back up on a delayed storyline as The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler vs. Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors is expected to be announced soon after the heels defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on RAW, then warned the champions. The storyline was that Stark and Baszler wanted to prove that they should've had the Elimination Chamber title shot, not The Way.

Stark and Baszler actually became #1 contenders by defeating Natalya and Tegan Nox at RAW Day 1 on January 1. However, they never got their title shot, and The Kabuki Warriors ended up dethroning Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

WWE is now once again moving forward with Baszler and Stark chasing the titles.

What is your prediction for the Women's Tag Team Championship and WrestleMania 40? What matches do you want to see at 'Mania? Sound off in the comments below!