WWE seemingly scraps major championship storyline ahead of WrestleMania

Despite the hype for WrestleMania 40, WWE has unfortunately kicked off 2024 with injuries, scandal, and controversy. However, it seems that current storylines are still in flux as the sports entertainment juggernaut forges ahead.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler became the new number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship at RAW: Day 1 when they defeated Natalya and Tegan Nox.

Since then, however, the duo never got a shot at the gold, and the company has not acknowledged their status as number-one contenders. Meanwhile, SmackDown's Kabuki Warriors dethroned Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new champions.

On RAW Talk post-show, both Stark and Baszler claimed that they are going to clean up the women's tag team division. It remains to be seen if the creative decides to revisit this story down the line.

WWE has not capitalized on Shayna Baszler since she sent Ronda Rousey packing

An argument can be made that WWE has not capitalized on Shayna Baszler yet. She picked up a noteworthy victory over Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam last year. It marked Rousey's final WWE match. Moreover, The Queen of Spades became the first woman to tap out the WrestleMania main eventer.

During an interview with WrestleZone, Baszler remarked that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is an "underappreciated" superstar:

“I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE," Baszler stated.

She continued:

"They like to minimize that just because they don’t like her personally and I think that’s a shame. I might not be on the best terms [with her], but I will never deny that she did a lot for women’s combat sports. I think she’s underappreciated in some sense.”

It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey ever resurfaces on the wrestling juggernaut's programming. As for The Submission Magician, her tag team run with Zoey Stark appears to be a step in the right direction.

