WWE SummerSlam 2023: Star ratings for every match

SummerSlam 2023 is now in the books, as WWE delivered yet another enjoyable premium live event. We saw several major developments, including a popular title change and the most shocking betrayal of the year.

Several matches were great, but what stood out? Let's look at all eight of them and rate them out of five.

#1. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

A great opener.

This match opened SummerSlam 2023 in a solid way. While we didn't get a "viral" moment, Logan Paul and Ricochet wrestled quite well. The internet sensation had some inspiration for his moveset, channeling the likes of Hulk Hogan and his opponent's tag team partner, Braun Strowman.

After some exciting high-flying action, Paul defeated Ricochet after punching him with brass knuckles—a cheap end, but one that wasn't too surprising. WWE has delivered a few better openers at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but this wasn't too far off.

Rating: ****

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Cody reigned supreme.

Surprisingly the second match at SummerSlam 2023, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's feud-ender was among the best of the night. The American Nightmare survived a difficult start, as The Beast Incarnate nearly won via countout multiple times.

Rhodes even took a few F5s on the outside. The former AEW star recovered enough to lock in the Kimura before hitting the Cross Rhodes thrice and pinning Lesnar. This was a true war, as much as their previous two matches. SummerSlam 2023 may have been the best of the bunch, though.

Through their hatred, Brock Lesnar has seemed to grow to respect Cody Rhodes. He offered The American Nightmare a handshake after the match, quickly turning it into a hug—a great moment to cap off a great feud.

Rating: ****1/2

#3. SummerSlam 2023 Battle Royal

Only one man could win.

The WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2023 would've accepted only one outcome. This was the LA Knight show. He and Sheamus had a hard-fought exchange at the end, following a decent battle royal that saw some storyline developments and a big return.

Omos wrestled his first televised match since Backlash and dominated much of it before several WWE stars teamed up to take him out. The Miz and Grayson Waller teamed up for a bit, while Tommaso Ciampa, Bronson Reed, and AJ Styles did well too.

While not too special overall, this was greatly enhanced by Knight winning. Hopefully, SummerSlam 2023 is the start of an extended push for The Megastar.

Rating: ***1/2

#4. Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler - MMA Rules Match

Is SummerSlam 2023 the end for Ronda?

While this match had MMA rules, it felt more like a standard pro wrestling contest. Regardless, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler put on a solid effort against each other. The two real-life friends went counter to counter before trading shots.

Rousey locked in the Armbar but could not win, eventually succumbing to the Kirifuda Clutch.

This is a massive win for Baszler, who can enter the world title scene after seemingly running her opponent out of WWE at SummerSlam 2023. If this was Ronda's final match, not the worst way to go out.

Rating: ***

#5. Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther survived a Claymore.

Expectations were sky-high for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship defense against Drew McIntyre. They were met at SummerSlam 2023 as the two European heavyweights beat the stuffing out of each other. From chops to dives, this match had it all.

Gunther and McIntyre hit powerbombs, with The Ring General's final one proving decisive. He hit a top rope splash, a lariat, and a powerbomb to put his challenger down. This was WWE at its hard-hitting best. Gunther is now even closer to The Honky Tonk Man's IC Title record.

Rating: ****1/2

#6. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor - World Heavyweight Championship

He was so close.

A level above their match at Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was excellent as they ended their feud at SummerSlam 2023. This bout was exceptionally hard-hitting from start to finish, with a slew of buckle bombs dominating the proceedings.

Rollins flew around while Balor focused on injuring the champion's arm. The action gradually improved, and the drama reached the roof after Damian Priest showed up. The rest of The Judgment Day was there, too, as Finn Balor came within inches of dethroning Seth Rollins.

Both stars kicked out of each other's finishers, furthering the intensity of the match. The end saw Priest accidentally cost Balor again, as he left his Money in the Bank briefcase in the ring, only for Rollins to stomp the Irishman on it—a creative finish to an excellent match.

It will be interesting to see what happens next between the two Judgment Day members. Tensions could boil over following SummerSlam 2023.

Rating: *****

#7. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship (plus Iyo Sky's cash-in)

While overshadowed completely by Iyo Sky's Money in the Bank cash-in, this triple threat match added to the great matches at SummerSlam 2023.

Asuka used every tactic possible to try and retain her title, from stiff kicks to blue mist, but it wasn't to be. Bianca Belair came out on top.

The EST of WWE was selling a knee injury after a high fall from the top rope to the steel steps, even getting help from medics. However, she returned to the ring and won with a small package after Charlotte Flair locked her in the Figure Eight.

Belair's "injury" would prove costly, as Iyo Sky immediately cashed in on her. She won with a Moonsault to a magnificent pop. It was a memorable moment, bumping up the rating of this entire ordeal.

Sky is the new WWE Women's Champion and got to celebrate the moment with Bayley and Dakota Kai, who is currently injured. One year after Damage CTRL debuted to confront Bianca Belair, they finally wrestled the title from her at SummerSlam 2023.

Rating: ****1/2

#8. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso - Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The main event of SummerSlam 2023 was as epic as expected. Jey Uso put on one hell of a fight as he came close to dethroning Roman Reigns. The story of the match was what made it so good, while the action kept getting increasingly urgent.

Paul Heyman's screams were ignored as Jey attacked Reigns with a kendo stick, while Solo Sikoa made his presence known when the match spilled into the crowd. Uso eventually got rid of his younger brother after he shared an intense staredown with The Tribal Chief.

The challenger speared Roman Reigns through the barricade and hit a splash on Sikoa through the announce table. Jey Uso hit another spear and a top rope splash on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he was pulled out of the ring by none other than... JIMMY?!?!

That's right. Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother at SummerSlam 2023 in one of the most shocking endings to a WWE show ever. He superkicked Jey and threw him back in the ring as Reigns hit the spear through a leaning table for the win.

While it remains to be seen if this was the right finish, the match wasn't too far from its massive expectations. WWE ended SummerSlam 2023 in a great way.

Rating: ****1/2

