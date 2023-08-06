Why did Roman Reigns retain his title at WWE SummerSlam 2023? 4 potential reasons why Jey Uso got pinned

Roman Reigns locked horns with Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam 2023. This was The Tribal Chief's first title defense since WrestleMania 39.

Reigns and Main Event Jey put everything into the match to give fans a classic encounter. While Jey went toe-to-toe against The Head of the Table, he succumbed to a heartbreaking defeat in the end due to Jimmy Uso turning heel.

Below are four potential reasons why The Tribal Chief retained his title at the event.

#4. Jey Uso is not the guy

While many believed Jey Uso to be the man to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the company seemingly doesn't think so.

There's no denying that Main Event Jey's stocks have skyrocketed in the last few months. He has been doing some of the best work of his career recently and has an ocean of fans behind him. However, the creative team seemingly doesn't think that he is the right man to dethrone Reigns.

#3. Cody Rhodes is rumored to dethrone Roman Reigns

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is reportedly still a possibility for Wrestlemania 40 pic.twitter.com/ylGkgzEOHt

Cody Rhodes faced a huge defeat against Reigns at WrestleMania 39. While many had predicted The American Nightmare to become the new champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it didn't happen.

However, rumor has it that the company is planning to have Rhodes defeat Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare could finally complete his dream and end Roman's dominant reign at the PLE next year.

Given the reports, it can be argued that Jey was fighting a losing battle right from the start.

#2. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the title is still a possibility

While The Rock was rumored to take on The Head of the Table at The Show of Shows, it failed to materialize. However, recent reports have suggested that the dream match is still not off the table.

Hence, it could be that WWE wants to keep the title on Reigns, leading to a championship match against The Rock.

While it can be argued that Reigns vs. The People's Champion doesn't need a title, adding the same would surely raise the stakes and spice things up.

#1. WWE wants its current poster boy to continue his journey toward greatness

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

The Greatest of All Time.

🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world!

#AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.The Greatest of All Time.🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world!

Roman Reigns completed 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. The former Big Dog has held the title since Payback 2020.

Reigns has been ruthless, steamrolling over some of the greatest WWE stars, such as John Cena, Goldberg, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and more, in the last three years or so.

The Head of the Table is currently the fourth longest-reigning world champion in the history of WWE. Hence, it could be that the company wants him to continue his journey toward greatness.

Moreover, Reigns is arguably the biggest draw in the company. Thus, keeping the title on him is a smart move from a commercial viewpoint.

Did you want Roman Reigns to defeat Jey Uso at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Also, who will be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

