WWE Superstar wins first match in 371 days at SummerSlam 2023

WWE opened SummerSlam 2023 with a bang tonight, as Logan Paul defeated Ricochet in a solid match. This was his first win since defeating The Miz at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year. The internet sensation lost to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins since then, along with a couple of multi-man matches.

Paul showcased his increasingly diverse moveset in this match. He took a shot at Braun Strowman by hitting his running powerslam before paying tribute to Hulk Hogan with a big boot-leg drop combo.

Other highlights included a Tornado DDT and springboard Frog Splash. However, as impressive as Logan Paul was during the match, the end may have been slightly underwhelming for WWE fans.

A member of his crew sneakily passed him brass knuckles while both men were down. Paul punched Ricochet with them to pick up the cheap victory, as the babyface's fiancee Samantha Irvin was forced to announce him as the winner at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE



@SamanthaTheBomb had to announce @LoganPaul as the winner of the match! It happened at #SummerSlam @SamanthaTheBomb had to announce @LoganPaul as the winner of the match! pic.twitter.com/bmP3alLe9d

Logan left SummerSlam 2023 right after snapping his year-long losing streak as he attempts to reach Dallas in time to accompany Jake Paul for his boxing match against Nate Diaz. It remains to be seen when he will return to WWE for his next feud and who it will be against.

