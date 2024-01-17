[WATCH] WWE stars respond to Zoey Stark's question: "Could you last 20 seconds?"

Zoey Stark burst into the scene on WWE's main roster in 2023. Straight off the bat, she was paired with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and plunged into the latter's feud with Becky Lynch.

By the end of the year, she had already contended for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title twice, the last being a singles match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

On RAW: Day 1, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark became the new number one contenders to Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Ahead of their imminent title clash, Stark did a survey on who could last 20 seconds in a fight with the ex-UFC mauler. WWE stars such as Byron Saxton, Ivy Nile, Tegan Nox, and Natalya responded to this.

This past Monday night, The Submission Magician and Zoey once again defeated the team of Tegan Nox and Natalya. The number one contenders have built up a considerable amount of momentum heading into the tag title match.

Seth Rollins told Zoey Stark that she will lead the new generation of women in WWE

On the August 28 episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark main-evented in a Falls Count Anywhere match. This marked the 29-year-old's first time in such a high-profile spot on the flagship show.

On an edition of WWE After The Bell, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins praised Stark for her performance in the main event of RAW.

“It was her first main event on RAW and I told her afterwards, I said first of many. It’s going to be a huge thing. She’s one of them that has the opportunity to really lead this next generation of women into the future.”

After losing the bout to The Man on the Payback go-home edition of the red brand, Zoey Stark ended her alliance with Trish Stratus at the PLE. The storyline is left at that, for now. It remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer resurfaces on WWE TV.

Meanwhile, her tag team run with Shayna Baszler is fairly new. The duo have shown potential as a unit. The Submission Magician herself had a notable win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2023. It marked the latter's first submission loss in WWE, and also her last match.

