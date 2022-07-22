"That’s a moment I’ll never forget" - Zoey Stark comments on her WWE NXT return

Zoey Stark has opened up about her recent return on the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a torn ACL and meniscus last year and had surgery, which kept her out of action for a couple of months. This past Tuesday on NXT, she made her surprising return in the 20-woman Battle Royal, which she won by last eliminating Cora Jade.

Speaking with WWE Espanol in a recent interview, Zoey Stark described her comeback as a surreal moment and one that she will never forget for the rest of her life.

"You know, I’m still on a high right now from Tuesday [her NXT 2.0 return]. It’s such a surreal moment. That’s a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. I was not expecting the WWE universe to react in that way so when they did, that meant the world to me. I mean it was amazing. My physical therapist actually, she just sent me a video of how the crowd reacted and it’s so crazy to see the fans reacted that way to me. So mind-blowing. So it was amazing," Stark said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Zoey Stark wasn't sure if the fans would remember her before her return

Before Stark made an unexpected return on NXT 2.0, WWE hyped it up by showing QR codes on TV which would lead fans to a puzzle.

During the same interview, Stark stated that she wasn't sure if people were going to remember her as she only had two matches on NXT 2.0 before her injury.

"I’ve been gone for eight months and I only had two matches in NXT 2.0. Black and gold, I have had several but 2.0 since the change, I’ve only had two. So it’s a whole different vibe, whole new crowd, whole new feeling to everything so for me, I wasn’t sure if they would remember me or not to be completely honest."

She is currently next in line for the NXT Women's Championship, which means she'll collide with Mandy Rose for the coveted title.

