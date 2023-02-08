Zoey Stark laid out by rising star after defeating her

Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca tonight on NXT but was taken out by the latter following the match when she tried to attack her.

Stark has been a top name in NXT ever since she debuted. However, she never really came into her own until recently when she turned heel and attacked her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons.

Since her heel turn, she has been on a winning streak. Last week on NXT, Zoey made some insulting comments about Indi Hartwell, which led to a match. Despite winning, Stark viciously attacked Hartwell until Sol Ruca stepped in to help her.

Later, a match between Sol Ruca and Zoey Stark was announced for tonight. Given the talent of both, this contest promised to be exciting, and it lived up to the hype.

Despite the match being quick, both women showed off their athleticism and proved why they are being touted as the future of the women's division.

Ruca went for a springboard splash during the closing moments, but Stark got her knees up. Zoey then followed it up with her finisher for the win.

Following the match, Zoey Stark tried to attack Ruca, but it backfired when the latter hit her with the Soul Snatcher. It looks like this rivalry is far from over, and it wouldn't be a bad thing if a rematch took place soon on NXT.

