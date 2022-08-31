Zoey Stark returns from injury on WWE NXT 2.0

Zoey Stark made her return to WWE NXT after suffering an injury at NXT Heatwave.

While Zoey Stark is chasing NXT title gold, injuries continue to chase her. Stark tore her ACL and meniscus about 9 months ago. She made her return to NXT last month as a surprise entrant in the Women's Battle Royal. She won the match and earned the opportunity to face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Heatwave.

During the match, Stark got injured yet again and was also pulled out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament.

On the latest episode of NXT, we saw the return of the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion as she faced Kiana James. She made light work of Kiana James. James did manage to take down the former NXT Women's Tag Team champion a couple of times but Stark dominated the majority of the match. Zoey Stark earned a pinfall victory after hitting James with a high knee strike.

After the match, James tried to attack Stark from behind but failed as Nikkita Lyons came to Stark's rescue.

Although they were unable to compete in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament, Stark and Lyons still seem to be sticking together and may join the hunt for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

