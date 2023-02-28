Zoey Stark reveals major reason why she's scared of moving up to the main roster

NXT Superstar Zoey Stark has disclosed that she's scared of getting lost in the shuffle on the main roster.

PWInsider reported that WWE officials were impressed with the 29-year-old star's performance ahead of her main roster call-up. She has competed in several matches on Main Event in the past. She was also an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and recently challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at a WWE live event.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zoey Stark admitted that she fears being lost in the shuffle if she gets called up to the RAW or SmackDown brand.

"1,000 percent (there is fear I could get lost in the shuffle on WWE’s main roster). Oh yeah. There’s always some fear in my head where there’s a little bit of insecurity where I’m scared of getting lost in that shuffle, especially now. Their roster, I feel, is pretty stacked. So, I really gotta find something that’s very, very unique about me where they have to say, no, put her out every single time," said Stark. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Zoey Stark reflects on her conversation with Shawn Michaels about NXT

Stark was involved in a feud with her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons on NXT before the latter's injury.

She stated that she had a conversation with Shawn Michaels about the main roster, but the WWE Hall of Famer told her to focus on NXT.

"I just had a conversation with Shawn Michaels and he was saying that he really wants me and everybody else in NXT to really focus on what we are doing on NXT, what is next. Don’t think about 10 years from now, focus on now. But to be completely honest, every single day, I’m thinking about main roster (...) I’m thinking about, okay, what do I need to do to get up there? So, it’s an everyday thought process for me," said Stark.

Zoey Stark is currently scheduled to collide with wrestling veteran Meiko Satomura on this week's episode of NXT.

