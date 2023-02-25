29-year-old WWE Superstar has impressed officials ahead of main roster call-up - Reports

WWE Superstars are gearing up for the biggest event of the year as WrestleMania 39 is around the corner. This means several superstars are getting ready to have their main roster call-up after the event. According to a recent report, Zoey Stark has impressed officials ahead of her main roster call-up.

In 2021, the old regime rebooted the beloved Black and Gold brand to a new developmental system with a new name with the aim of creating the superstars of tomorrow within the company.

The brand got rebooted once again when Triple H became the Creative Head and Chief Content Officer and left NXT in the hands of his trusted friend and former stablemate, Shawn Michaels.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, WWE officials were impressed with Zoey Stark's performance ahead of her main roster call-up. The 29-year-old Superstar has worked on Main Event in the past.

Earlier this year, she appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match, where she lasted over 26 minutes before getting eliminated by Sonya Deville. It will be interesting to see which brand she will join after her call-up.

What has Zoey Stark been doing on WWE NXT?

In 2021, Zoey Stark signed with WWE and began working for the Black and Gold brand during the end of its golden years. After working on several tag team matches, she formed an alliance with IYO SKY after she lost the NXT title.

The two formed a team and began working in the women's tag team division where they won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they ended up losing their titles to Toxic Attraction.

By the end of the year, she got injured and went on a hiatus. After over seven months, she returned to WWE NXT and began feuding with Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship and lost.

She recently turned heel on Nikkita Lyons after losing a match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. She is currently feuding with Sol Ruca on the developmental brand.

