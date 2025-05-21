Zoey Stark suffered a horrific injury on the latest episode of WWE RAW. On NXT this week, the commentary team took a moment to send her well wishes.

The 31-year-old star was competing in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the red brand against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. This was her first match on RAW since January. During the bout, she tried to hit The Pirate Princess with a missile dropkick, but landed badly and injured her leg. Stark was carried to the back and could no longer compete.

WWE has yet to provide an update on the severity of the injury and how long Zoey Stark will be sidelined. During NXT, WWE stars and commentators Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves sent their thoughts and best wishes to Stark.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on the injury by stating that it was unfortunate.

"I swear to God. The only thing worth talking about on this show was something that wasn't supposed to happen, and that's Zoey Stark getting hurt. That's really the only thing that warrants anything on this show. That's unfortunate for her. I gotta tell you, a lot of these women get hurt. These women are constantly getting hurt."

The Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifying match turned into a singles match between Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. Mami defeated the latter via pinfall to get the victory.

