Zoey Stark's injury sparks concern, wrestling veteran notices disturbing trend with WWE women (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Zoey Stark getting injured on RAW. The star was in a triple-threat match on the red brand this week.

Ad

Stark was up against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley for a spot in the Money in the Bank match. However, her appearance was cut short when she landed uncomfortably during a missile drop kick to Kairi Sane. Medical personnel rushed to help her and took her out of the arena.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Stark's injury was the only thing worth discussing on this week's show, and shouldn't have happened. He mentioned that it was very unfortunate. The veteran writer pointed out that several female stars were getting hurt lately in WWE and suggested they possibly needed to re-examine their in-ring style.

Ad

Trending

"I swear to God. The only thing worth talking about on this show was something that wasn't supposed to happen, and that's Zoey Stark getting hurt. That's really the only thing that warrants anything on this show. That's unfortunate for her. I gotta tell you, a lot of these women get hurt. These women are constantly getting hurt. Kairi Sane came back, she was out hurt. Zoey Strak came back, she was hurt. Asuka is hurt." [From 7:10 onwards]

Ad

Ad

After Zoey Stark was forced out of the match, Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane continued the encounter. Mami finally emerged victorious with a vicious Riptide on her opponent, securing a place in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More