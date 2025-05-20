Zoey Stark's injury sparks concern, wrestling veteran notices disturbing trend with WWE women (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Zoey Stark getting injured on RAW. The star was in a triple-threat match on the red brand this week.
Stark was up against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley for a spot in the Money in the Bank match. However, her appearance was cut short when she landed uncomfortably during a missile drop kick to Kairi Sane. Medical personnel rushed to help her and took her out of the arena.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Stark's injury was the only thing worth discussing on this week's show, and shouldn't have happened. He mentioned that it was very unfortunate. The veteran writer pointed out that several female stars were getting hurt lately in WWE and suggested they possibly needed to re-examine their in-ring style.
"I swear to God. The only thing worth talking about on this show was something that wasn't supposed to happen, and that's Zoey Stark getting hurt. That's really the only thing that warrants anything on this show. That's unfortunate for her. I gotta tell you, a lot of these women get hurt. These women are constantly getting hurt. Kairi Sane came back, she was out hurt. Zoey Strak came back, she was hurt. Asuka is hurt." [From 7:10 onwards]
After Zoey Stark was forced out of the match, Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane continued the encounter. Mami finally emerged victorious with a vicious Riptide on her opponent, securing a place in the Money in the Bank ladder match.
