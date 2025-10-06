  • home icon
  Zoey Stark shares major personal journey amid hiatus

Zoey Stark shares major personal journey amid hiatus

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 06, 2025 21:25 GMT
Stark is currently recovering from a significant injury. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Stark is currently recovering from a significant injury. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Zoey Stark shared a heartfelt message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's show is the final edition of the red brand ahead of Crown Jewel 2025 and will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Stark is currently out of action with a major injury that occurred on the May 19 episode of WWE RAW. The veteran went for a Dropkick during the bout and suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She took to social media today to share her personal journey with religion amid her hiatus, and you can check it out in the video below.

Stark used to be a member of the Pure Fusion Collective faction, but her former stablemates are no longer with the company. Sonya Deville's contract was not renewed earlier this year, and Shayna Baszler was released by WWE in May 2025.

WWE star Zoey Stark provides an update on her recovery

RAW star Zoey Stark recently provided an update to her fans on her recovery from her major injury sustained earlier this year.

Last month, the 31-year-old noted that it had been a while since she posted and wanted to share an update on her recovery. Zoey Stark revealed that the process was physically and mentally exhausting. However, she vowed to push through and make a full recovery following the injury.

"It's been a little bit since I posted, so I thought I would get on here and give you guys an update. And to be completely honest, it's been both mentally and physically exhausting and frustrating, and I'm in a spot right now with my knee where it's not wanting to bend to give me the full range of motion that I am looking for. As much as that sucks, it's okay. You know, I will push through this. I will find a way around it. I will get to where I need to get, but boy, is it frustrating," Stark said.
Zoey Stark captured the NXT Tag Team Championships with IYO SKY, but has never won a title on WWE's main roster. It will be fascinating to see when Stark will be able to return to action down the line.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
