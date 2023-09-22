"Next Mark Henry" to make his debut against Karrion Kross on SmackDown? Exploring why it must happen

Back then, Mark Henry was one of WWE's biggest superstars. Gifted with immense strength and a great persona, he was part of several rivalries entertaining fans. However, when the World's Strongest Man retired from in-ring competition, WWE struggled to replace him.

Thankfully, it seems as if this struggle did not last very long. The Stamford-based promotion has found a wrestler of similar caliber in Odyssey Jones. Since making his WWE debut, he has been dubbed the next Mark Henry due to his size, strength, and persona. This is indeed a huge compliment for the 29-year-old.

The issue is that fans don't see Jones regularly wrestle on television. However, that could change, too, as WWE can book Odyssey Jones in a potential feud against Karrion Kross. Despite being a RAW superstar, the latter, in recent times, has been wrestling dark matches on SmackDown, and this feud would make sense.

After all, SmackDown currently lacks the presence of a big man on their brand. While RAW has the likes of Bronson Reed and Otis, the blue brand is yet to have someone of that stature and strength. Thus, WWE could fill that requirement by booking Jones to debut on SmackDown.

Mark Henry is 'working' on making an in-ring return

It has been a while since fans witnessed Mark Henry wrestle inside the ring. The last time was in 2018 when the World's Strongest Man was part of WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble. The Hall of Famer joined AEW in 2021 and has taken a backstage role.

However, as per Powerhouse Hobbs, Henry is working on an in-ring return. During an episode of the Under the Ring podcast, Hobbs was asked about the veteran and the role he plays for people like him.

The AEW star gave a detailed answer and said:

“[Mark Henry] is a big man. He knows what I should do and what I shouldn’t do, what can work and what will work. He knows the struggles that some of us face in this business, so he’s definitely relatable. I mean, he can say things to me and know when I’m thinking before I’d even spit it out.”

Further, Powerhouse Hobbs mentioned Henry was working on an in-ring return. However, he believed they wouldn't clash inside the ring.

“I heard he’s working on a comeback, but it’s a different era. So, I don’t know if Mark wants to get this two-piece," he said.

If what Powerhouse Hobbs is saying becomes true and Mark Henry makes his in-ring return, wrestling fans will greet the 52-year-old with a huge pop. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the World's Strongest Man.

