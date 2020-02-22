Next WWE Hall of Fame inductees announced

WWE Hall of Fame

As it was announced earlier, The Bella Twins appeared tonight on WWE SmackDown as special guests on Alexa Bliss' A Moment of Bliss. Rumors were circling that Nikki & Brie Bella might get inducted into the Hall of Fame and they turned out to be true after Bliss announced that the twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 on April 2, 2020.

BREAKING: The @BellaTwins are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020! #WWEHOF https://t.co/b8A9OrMMvl — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2020

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Up till now apart from The Bella Twins; Batista and four members of the nWo, i.e. "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman have been announced as inductees for this year's Hall of Fame.

During their tenure in WWE, both Nikki & Brie have been former Divas Champions. Brie won the title in 2011 by dethroning Eve Torres and Nikki won the title for the first time by defeating Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in 2012.

Nikki won the title again in 2014 by dethroning AJ Lee and kickstarted a reign that would last more than 300 days, the longest reign as the Divas' champion. Both women also played a pivotal role during the Women's Revolution movement and helped popularize WWE through their hit reality TV shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

We, at Sportskeeda, congratulate The Bella Twins on receiving this much-deserved accolade.