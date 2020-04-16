Nia Jax and Otis take part in hilarious dance video, Mandy Rose comments

Mandy Rose was not at all entertained with Otis and Nia Jax teaming up.

Jax and Otis put up the video to cheer up the pro-wrestling world.

Yesterday was a very difficult day for anyone associated with the pro-wrestling industry. As announced earlier, WWE released several talents from their contracts to cut costs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Many backstage workers, writers, producers, and corporate employees were furloughed by WWE for the very same reason.

In such a gloomy scenario, WWE Superstars Nia Jax and Otis attempted to cheer people up by posting a dance video. Although it received positive responses from most of those who watched the video, Mandy Rose's comment indicates that she wasn't a fan of the two collaborating. She even warned Nia Jax to "stay away" from Otis.

For the past several months, Otis was trying to open up about his feelings for Mandy Rose. When The Golden Goddess eventually agreed to go on a date with him, Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler joined hands to sabotage their plan.

This led to a battle between Otis and Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, where Rose interfered and made sure that the former World Champion loses the match.

After Otis picked up the win over Dolph, he celebrated with his peach, Mandy, and the two shared a kiss at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then, the couple seems to be in a festive mood but one can only wonder if Otis' dance video with Nia Jax would create a strife between them.

It remains to be seen how Jax responds to the comments made by Rose.