Nia Jax to attack Top WWE star to continue her terrorizing run? It's not Rhea Ripley!

Ever since her return to WWE, Nia Jax has been wreaking havoc on the main roster, obliterating everyone that came her way. One of the notable aspects of her carnage is that she isn't besotted with a particular superstar; instead, the entire women's division is on her radar.

It looks like The Irresistible Force will continue her destruction this week on RAW. After Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch could be her next biggest prey, as Nia Jax wants to make a strong statement. Attacking the NXT Women's Champion will definitely be a bold move, capturing the attention of fans.

The two superstars have a history, as Jax is said to be the reason behind Lynch's unfathomable rise in the women's division. During an episode of RAW in November 2018, the Irresistible Force broke her nose, which proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Therefore, WWE can run a feud between the two, as they already have a history. Nia Jax attacking Becky Lynch will accentuate her current WWE run, as the former has been terrorizing the entire women's division. However, the prospect of it happening is unlikely amid the ongoing storylines.

While Big Time Becks is involved with her NXT Women's Championship, the 39-year-old is on a mission to wreak havoc to make her gargantuan presence in the women's division.

Exploring Nia Jax's possible match at Fastlane

Nia Jax has returned to WWE, and this time she is seemingly determined to dominate the RAW roster, walking through everyone. On her return, she attacked Raquel Rodguez and Rhea Ripey during their match for the Women's World Championship.

It appears that WWE is contemplating putting her in the title picture to catapult her momentum. The Irresistible Force has possibly set her eyes on the prestigious gold that The Eradicator currently holds.

With Fastlane around the corner, WWE might book a match between both superstars for the upcoming event. Moreover, Raquez Rodriguez has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley, as she did not get a fair match with the Champion.

\With all three superstars in the mix, WWE could book a triple-threat match between them for the Women's World Championship at Fastlane 2023. This will accentuate Nia Jax's return and will put her in the main event picture.

She is one of the most prominent names in the WWE women's division, and WWE seemingly has huge plans for her. It will be interesting to see how things shape up ahead of the October spectacle.