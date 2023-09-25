Rhea Ripley reacts to Jey Uso's desire for them to become the new James Ellsworth and Carmella

Rhea Ripley has reacted to Jey Uso wanting him and her to be like James Ellsworth and Carmella.

James Ellsworth and Carmella's alliance back in 2017-18 was a big hit with the WWE Universe. Ellsworth helped Carmella win the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

Jey Uso is currently having an amusing back-and-forth with Rhea Ripley on social media. The former Bloodline member recently shared a picture of Carmella and James Ellsworth on his Instagram story. He sent a message to Mami, hinting that he would love to share a bond with her similar to the one between Carmella and Ellsworth. The Nightmare later noticed the story, and reacted to it as well. Check out the screengrab below:

Rhea Ripley's response to Jey Uso

Is Jey Uso smitten with Rhea Ripley?

When Finn Balor recently told Jey that Ripley was high on him, the latter seemed elated. Jey later refused to join The Judgment Day, but hasn't stopped sharing stuff directed at the Women's World Champion.

It's likely that Jey is treading lightly because he doesn't exactly have fond memories of his final days with The Bloodline. It came to a point where his own blood Jimmy betrayed him, costing him a big win over Roman Reigns. Jey later quit WWE, only to make his way to RAW soon after. Here's what Paul Heyman later had to say about The Bloodline's status, while speaking on WWE's The Bump:

“Okay, The Bloodline is finished. Let’s see who main events WrestleMania 40, do you think it is going to be a Bloodline member? Do you think it won’t be Roman Reigns? Do you think The Bloodline is finished? Okay, believe that for yourself, and then we will see where we are when Roman Reigns decides to appear on television.”

Fans are having a blast over Jey Uso and Rhea's exchanges on social media. It certainly won't be a surprise if Jey ends up joining The Judgment Day in an attempt to get closer to The Eradicator.

Would you like to see a Jey-Rhea alliance? Let us know in the comments section below!