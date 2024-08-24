Nia Jax to betray Tiffany Stratton and start a faction with two former WWE champions? Exploring potential twist following SmackDown

Nia Jax is on top of the world right now, as she is the WWE Women's Champion. Not only that, but the powerful woman is also the 2024 Queen of the Ring. As such, some superstars have begun to fall in line, including Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly.

The case of Tiffany Stratton is particularly interesting. She and Nia formed a friendship quite quickly, but there are routine hints of something going south. That could end up happening sooner than fans think, thanks to an interaction on SmackDown between Jax, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green.

Green and Niven were shown backstage talking trash about Tiffany, putting The Buff Barbie down. WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax was shown listening, and while she did interrupt the gossip session, she didn't exactly offer a strong defense of her alleged friend. This could be setting up a new stable and Stratton getting betrayed.

Chelsea Green fears Nia, which means she would obey the champion. While Piper is significantly less fearful, she could make for a great bodyguard. In theory, having two powerhouses and the underrated Green in one stable could be extremely effective.

Given that the former Women's Tag Team Champions routinely insult Stratton and there is a clear tension between Tiffany and Nia, the trio attacking Ms. Money in the Bank on SmackDown and aligning together full-time could be fascinating.

The Women's Money in the Bank briefcase could be the root of the issues on WWE SmackDown

As for why this alliance would unite against Tiffany Stratton in particular, there are a few reasons why it makes sense. Above all else, however, is the influence that the Money in the Bank briefcase has on the story.

For Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Tiffany Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Chelsea was also in the bout and was tossed off a ladder by Stratton at the WWE Premium Live Event and Green has held a grudge ever since.

As far as Nia goes, she's the WWE Women's Champion, and the Money in the Bank briefcase guarantees a title shot at any time within one year of capturing it. Jax is clearly concerned about Tiffany using the briefcase on her belt, even though Stratton has said she wouldn't cash in on Nia.

The root of all the issues between Jax and Stratton comes from the Money in the Bank briefcase. While winning the briefcase was a game changer for a talented performer like Tiffany, it could also lead to a heartbreaking betrayal and a new stable being formed.

