Nia Jax to form the female Bloodline after what happened this week on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

Nia Jax faced a huge setback on the latest episode of SmackDown as she failed to win the WWE Women's Championship. Despite making bold claims, The Irresistible Force could not defeat Tiffany Stratton. The embarrassing defeat may have dealt a crushing blow to her pride and could work as the catalyst for forming a huge alliance.
Nia Jax could form a female version of The Bloodline along with Naomi on SmackDown. Both superstars are on the same boat as they have been in a similar situation lately. After what happened on the blue brand this week, The Irresistible Force may have realized she could not capture the WWE Women's Championship alone.
Meanwhile, The Glow may have also realized that Jade Cargill is too big a threat for her to take down alone. This revelation could give rise to the genesis of a dominant alliance between the two women. With both having family ties, Jax and Naomi could join forces. They could make a pact to help each other accomplish their goals.
WWE may portray their group as a female Bloodline, adding more members in due time. Superstars like Tamina or Ava, who have Bloodline ties, could join them later. Forming a strong alliance will help Naomi and Nia Jax establish themselves as a legitimate threat to the entire roster. It may create seismic shit within the women's division.
However, the above scenario is entirely speculative, and only time will tell whether it happens. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for Jax and Naomi on SmackDown.
Nia Jax to win the WWE Women's Championship by SummerSlam?
Despite putting everything on the line, Nia Jax failed to recapture the gold on SmackDown. She was also busted open during her match when Tiffany Stratton kicked a steel chair into her face. Well, this gave rise to speculation that Jax may return for revenge and eventually capture the coveted title by SummerSlam.
However, the chances of it happening are relatively low. Stratton is currently the WWE Women's Champion, and she is unlikely to lose her title before the summer extravaganza. The company has been building her as one of the biggest babyfaces in the women's division.
Also, Nia Jax winning the coveted title back would not make much sense as she has already held the gold last year. WWE would rather look to bank on The Buff Barbie and keep her champion at least until SummerSlam to craft some compelling feuds and storylines.
Jax could re-establish herself and get involved in other storylines, which could keep the women's division going. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.