5 WWE Superstars who could benefit from joining a faction in 2025

Joining a faction could be a game-changing move in WWE. Success that may seem out of reach as a singles star can often be achieved as a part of a group. Over the years, the company has witnessed modern-day legends like Randy Orton, Batista, and Roman Reigns' rise to prominence through their roles in powerful factions.

If a star joins a group in 2025, he or she is likely to be on the path to becoming the next big thing in the company. Right now, several factions are active in WWE, like The Judgment Day, Latino World Order, American Made, The Green Regime, etc. Putting superstars in a stable has always been a great idea to propel their careers to new heights.

Here are five WWE superstars who can benefit from joining a faction in WWE:

#5. Andrade

Andrade has been struggling to make a mark in the company since his return at last year's Royal Rumble. But if the company adds him to a Latino-based faction, it can put the spotlight on him and pave the way for something interesting. In the past few weeks, the former United States Champion has been involved in several confrontations with Berto (Humberto) and Angel (Angel Garza).

The company must consider putting him in an alliance with the two Legado Del Fantasma members in the coming weeks. Andrade could work as the leader in such a faction as a true babyface. Having a dominant group, the 35-year-old could look more important as a star. Additionally, it could give his character a sort of purpose: to lead the stable to new heights.

#4. Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley has been actively involved in NXT since late 2024. But since the departures of her tag team partners, Gigi Dolin and Shotzi, her future direction seems to be uncertain. Now, WWE could make a career-defining move by bringing Paxley onto the main roster and adding her to a potential faction such as Damage CTRL.

The once-successful group is currently inactive on the roster, with Asuka and Kairi Sane out of action and Dakota Kai being released. WWE can easily revive the faction by adding an enigmatic talent like Tatum Paxley. It could work as a springboard in her rise on the main roster. It would be similar to how Bayley once brought IYO SKY and Dakota Kai from NXT and formed Damage CTRL.

#3. Austin Theory

Austin Theory was once believed to be the next big star in the company. But in the past few years, his status has gone down significantly. It has reached a point where only a big change can revitalize his career on the main roster. With Seth Rollins' faction potentially lacking a third member, Theory could be a wise choice.

As a part of this faction, The Unproven One could rise to the top and work under legends like Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Currently, Rollins and Co. have been ruling Monday Night RAW, and it gives all the more reason for Austin Theory to join them. It could present Theory as a credible star and would be a massive upgrade from his ongoing run.

#2. WWE Superstar Naomi

Unlike any other star on the list, Naomi has been doing pretty well on SmackDown since turning heel in March this year. However, being a part of a dominant faction would take her current run to a whole new level. She could become a part of a female version of The Bloodline, the faction that has a storied legacy of its own.

With both having family ties, The Glow can team up with Nia Jax on SmackDown to lay the foundation of this group. Such a group could solidify Naomi on the main roster as a top star, something she has always lauded in her entire career. In the months to come, real-life Bloodline members like Tamina or even NXT's Ava could join, making it a credible stable.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is looking to get back into the main event scene since the start of this year. But he has been stuck in SmackDown's mid-card scene without any definitive path. For a talent as good as McIntyre, his recent booking has been disappointing. By adding him to a faction like Seth Rollins' newly formed group, WWE can directly propel him into the main event scene.

The Scottish Warrior has every reason to join Rollins and Co., as he despises all three stars—CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso—who currently stand against this alliance. Drew McIntyre also shares The Visionary's mindset of protecting WWE by targeting Reigns and Punk. With such ideology, he could be an amazing addition to the faction.

McIntyre joining Seth Rollins' faction would indeed be the right choice, and it could tremendously benefit him and once again thrust him into the top tier.

