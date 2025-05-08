6 Stars who could be part of a female Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline is arguably one of the biggest factions not just in WWE but in wrestling history. The members work well as a unit, but they are also skillful and big stars on their own. The group consisted of members of the Anoa'i family or those close to them. However, it didn't feature any women. Due to this, another version of the group can be made in the future.

The Bloodline originated earlier this decade, led by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, The Rock, Jacob Fatu, and The Tongans played their roles well during the saga. However, one aspect the group lacked was the presence of the real-life female Bloodline members. Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi thinks starting an all-woman Bloodline faction would be a good idea, and several names can be part of it.

In this list, we will look at six stars who could be part of a female Bloodline in WWE:

#6 & #5. The Tonga Twins can be an interesting prospect

While Roman Reigns dominated the roster as a singles star, Jimmy and Jey handled the tag team division. For a female version of the group, the same formula can be used with a talented duo, and Kaoz and Kona (AKA Taahine and TalaVou) are the perfect candidates for the role.

Rikishi trained the female stars, and they are currently free agents. They have appeared at the Performance Center before. In 2023, The Tonga Twins even won the WOW Tag Team Championship. With the WWE women's tag team division seemingly struggling, Kaoz and Kona can revitalize it, making it a must-watch.

#4. Tamina can return and act as the Special Counsel

Tamina hasn't been active in WWE for a while now, with her last match being on the February 27, 2023, edition of Main Event. It was previously thought that she had parted ways with the company, but reports stated that the 47-year-old was still part of the roster. Before officially retiring, Tamina can have one more run with her family.

Paul Heyman played an integral part in The Bloodline's formation and success, a role that Tamina can also do. The 47-year-old may not have been on television since early 2023, but it's known that she constantly supports the OG Bloodline members backstage. Due to this, she may have some valuable insights that can benefit the group.

#3. Ava can also be an interesting member of the possible female Bloodline group

Ava, daughter of The Rock and current NXT General Manager, has been doing a commendable job as an authority figure on the developmental brand. Although she started as an in-ring star, her current role is something she excels in. From the looks of it, being in a corporate role just runs in the family.

As many may know, The Rock is a member of TKO's Board of Directors. With this in mind, Ava's connections and knowledge can be useful for the group to use and gain opportunities.

#2. Nia Jax can be the muscle of the group

Nia Jax is arguably one of the most dominant and feared women on the roster at the moment. She has undeniable strength, and despite her muscular size, the Australian can still move swiftly inside the squared circle. She has aligned with some stars on SmackDown in the past year, and that might continue in the future.

The female Bloodline group can be even more untouchable if The Irresistible Force gets added to it. Not only can she watch her own back, she can act as the group's enforcer.

#1. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi can be a vital member of the group

Naomi has changed her look in recent months. Her Glow attire is gone, and now she warns everybody, especially Jade Cargill, to be cautious around her. Interestingly, this might be the character that the female Bloodline group needs.

If the group embraces the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion's newfound attitude, it will not only be feared but also successful.

