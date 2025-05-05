  • home icon
  Major WWE star boasts about attacking Jade Cargill

Major WWE star boasts about attacking Jade Cargill

By Robert Lentini
Modified May 05, 2025 21:17 GMT
Cargill was in action this past Friday night on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Cargill was in action this past Friday night on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

A major WWE Superstar boasted about attacking Jade Cargill today on social media. Cargill teamed up with Tiffany Stratton in the main event of this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Cargill and Stratton defeated Naomi and Nia Jax on SmackDown, but The Glow attacked following the match. Naomi was revealed to be the star behind the attack on the former AEW star in November 2024, but the 32-year-old got her revenge by defeating The Show at WrestleMania 41.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Instagram today to boast about her attack on Cargill and shared an image from this past Friday's episode of the blue brand as seen in her post below.

"They used to walk all over me …now I’m the one doing the walking ⚠️," she wrote.

Cargill planted Jax with a Powerbomb to pick up the pinfall victory on SmackDown. However, Naomi attacked after the match and posed with the WWE Women's Championship to close the show.

Former WWE writer claims Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill did not get along

Vince Russo recently suggested that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill did not get along, and that was why they were no longer in a tag team together.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania 41, Russo stated that he had heard that The EST and Cargill did not get along backstage. He suggested that was the reason Jade Cargill was written off WWE television last year. Russo also noted that Naomi didn't look like she was helping Jade Cargill get through the match at WrestleMania 41.

"So bro, this is what I'm looking at because I was in this business. If Naomi and Bianca are really friends. Chris, I got to tell you, I'm watching that match tonight. And to me it did not look like Naomi was really trying to help (Jade). I'm sorry, bro. It did not look to me like Naomi was really trying to help her. And that's why I'm telling you guys, there's a lot of cattiness, There's a lot of jealousy, especially when it comes to get (Jade) away from the women. Get her away from the women and put her with a guy." [33:51 onwards]
You can check out the video below:

Jade Cargill has never won a singles title during her time in WWE so far. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for her moving forward.

Edited by Robert Lentini
