WWE SmackDown Results: Top team hints at breakup; champion attacked after main event (5/2)

We saw superstars arriving at the arena before WWE SmackDown, and Damian Priest almost got into a brawl with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu backstage. LA Knight was out first and complained about his United States Title match being derailed by Damian Priest and The Bloodline.

Priest showed up, and they argued for a bit about who had more to lose at WrestleMania. They almost started a brawl, but a referee came out and we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 2, 2025):

Damian Priest vs. LA Knight ended in No-Contest

Fraxiom def. Pretty Deadly

Aleister Black def. The Miz

Zelina Vega def. Piper Niven

Rey Fenix def. Santos Escobar

Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill def. Naomi & Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Results: Damian Priest vs. LA Knight

Knight started strong, and the two traded holds early on before the former US Champ got a big clothesline. Knight countered South of Heaven and hit an elbow drop before sending Priest outside and into the announce desk.

Back in the ring, Knight countered some more big moves and got the superplex before the match headed back outside. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu came out and joined the fight, getting the match called off.

Result: D.N.F

Knight hit Solo with the BFT, but Fatu took him and Priest down before getting a hip attack on Damian against the barricades.

Grade: B

Fraxiom was being interviewed backstage, and Frazer said that they were ready to turn the tag division upside down like they did on NXT. Pretty Deadly showed up and challenged them to a match to welcome them to the SmackDown roster, and we headed for the match next.

WWE SmackDown Results: Pretty Deadly vs. Fraxiom

The former NXT tag champs sent Pretty Deadly outside the ring early on and hit some big dives. Axiom was in control in the ring, and Prince got a big counter before making the tag and hitting a big double team move.

As the match went on, Frazer got a big moonsault on Prince, and the latter was busted open. Axiom got the Spanish Fl,y and Frazer came in with the Phoenix Splash before getting the win.

Result: Fraxiom def. Pretty Deadly

Grade: B

Chelsea Green spoke to Nick Aldis about a title rematch and threatened to take it to the Supreme Court if she had to! Aldis instead said that if Piper Niven wins her match against Zelina Vega, Green would get the match.

Nia Jax was out next and said that she was going after Tiffany Stratton and the WWE Women's Championship. Stratton came out and said that she wasn't the same girl Nia used to bully and boasted about her WrestleMania match against Charlotte.

Jax wanted a match, and Stratton agreed to defend her title anytime, anyplace. Naomi came out and recalled how Stratton screwed her out of a few title wins when Nia was champ.

However, Naomi had changed and was ready to take everyone down. Jade Cargill came out and attacked Naomi, leading to a big brawl. Nick Aldis came out and set up the tag match for later in the night.

WWE SmackDown Results: Aleister Black vs. The Miz

Black had the early advantage and countered the early offence from the A-Lister. The Miz managed to get a takedown and some knees to the midsection. Black countered the Skull Crushing Finale before Hayes tried to interfere and was taken down. Aleister came back with the Black Mass and picked up the easy win.

Result: Aleister Black def. The Miz

Grade: C

Backstage on SmackDown, Santos Escobar called Rey Fenix out for losing to El Grande Americano. Escobar hoped that Rey Mysterio wasn't coming back and that he himself could take Mysterio's place. Fenix stopped him and told him to stay out of his business before they set up a match for later.

WWE SmackDown Results: Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

Piper had the advantage early on and distracted the referee, letting Alba Fyre get a cheap shot from the ringside. Vega was tossed outside, and even Green joined in and got a right hook on the champ. Vega came back with a takedown and a knee strike on Niven in the ring but took a slam and a senton.

Ad

Niven countered Code Red and dodged the Cannonball in the corner. Vega got the double knees in the corner before getting a big counter and a moonsault for a near fall. Zelina set up for the 619, but Chelsea ran interference. Piper used the distraction to charge into a tackle, but Zelina sidestepped,d and Niven took Green down instead before Vega picked up the win.

Result: Zelina Vega def. Piper Niven

Grade: B

The Bloodline was backstage with Nick Aldis, and they argued about who would face Jacob at Backlash. Solo was trying to negotiate a one-on-one match, but Jacob said that he would face anyone and everyone before walking out.

Randy Orton was out next and said that John Cena was arrogant and selfish, an entitled brat. He was a shiny toy for the ultimate puppetmaster (clearly referring to Vince).

Randy called out last week's promo from Cena and said that he wouldn't be about to destroy the Viper's legacy but instead, Orton will take down one more legend with the punt kick and the RKO.

Randy Orton was backstage and R-Truth told him that his childhood hero John Cena wouldn't lose to him. Jimmy Uso came in to diffuse the situation before Truth said Cena told him he's the last real champ.

WWE SmackDown Results: Rey Fenix vs. Santos Escobar

Fenix was sent outside, and Escobar hit a big dive to the floor, taking him out. Back in the ring, Santos got some kicks in the corner before Fenix came back with a springboard moonsault for a sudden near fall.

Fenix got another takedown, and they took each other down with counters as the match went on. Fenix fought out of a big move but took a knee to the face before Santos got the double knees in the corner. Fenix came back with Adios Amigos and the top rope Meteora before getting the win.

Result: Rey Fenix def. Santos Escobar

Grade: B

Santos was furious about his loss and yelled at Los Garza backstage before Andrade came in and taunted him. Andrade said that Santos locked respect and honor while trying to teach his boys the same. Santos stormed off and Berto refused to leave at first but Escobar yelled at him some more and dragged him away. Could Legado del Fantasma be breaking up soon?

WWE SmackDown Results: Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill vs. Naomi & Nia Jax

Cargill and Naomi were in the ring early on, and Cargill managed to shake off the early offence before hitting a big boot. Nia snuck in a tag and took Jade down before knocking Stratton off the apron. Jax was dominating and got some big moves on Jade before tagging Naomi back in to deliver a beatdown.

Stratton got the tag for the first time and came in with some kicks to Jax followed by the cartwheel splash in the corner, and leading to a crucifix pin attempt. Nia came back with a Samoan Drop and the leg drop before she and Naomi argued about a tag.

Naomi got the split moonsault before Jade came in and cleared the ring and apron. Stratton came back with a Swanton Bomb before Nia took out both her and Naomi in the corner. Jade took a splash as well before countering the Annihilator into a powerbomb for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill def. Naomi & Nia Jax

After the match, Naomi attacked the champ and Jade, taking them out and holding up the WWE Women's Championship as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B+

