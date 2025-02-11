Update on Tamina's status with WWE - Reports

As WWE entered the road to WrestleMania, the promotion released several new and old stars overnight. According to PWInsider, there's an update on Tamina's status with the Stamford-based promotion.

Tamina is a second-generation star and has been with the company for over a decade. While she hasn't competed in a while, she has been involved in high-profile feuds and title matches throughout her career. A few expected her to appear in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but that didn't happen.

According to PWInsider, a fan asked if Tamina was still associated with the promotion. The insider stated that, as of writing, she's still part of the roster and hasn't parted ways with WWE in any capacity. The veteran hasn't had a televised match since 2023, when she faced Michin on WWE Main Event.

It'll be interesting to see whether she appears on television or not in the near future.

Tamina sent a cryptic message amid WWE absence

In 2021, Tamina won her first title in WWE when she captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Natalya from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Friday Night SmackDown. A few months later, they dropped the titles to Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

Later, she joined the 24/7 division and held the gimmick title on a handful of occasions before it was retired under the new regime. After Triple H's creative leadership arrived on the main roster, Tamina only had a few matches in the bag before she slowly stopped appearing on television.

Recently, the company released a handful of names heading into WrestleMania 41, and Tamina shared a cryptic post, which raised suspicions among the fans. The former tag team champion shared the following post on Instagram.

"From my heart comes my voice," Tamina posted on Instagram.

There's no update on whether she has retired from in-ring competition or taken a break from wrestling. It'll be interesting to see when she returns to the weekly product.

