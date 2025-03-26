  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax
  • Nia Jax to miss WrestleMania 41? WWE star gives a potential spoiler on her status

Nia Jax to miss WrestleMania 41? WWE star gives a potential spoiler on her status

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Mar 26, 2025 07:13 GMT
Nia Jax returned to WWE in 2023. [Images Source: WWE.com]
Nia Jax returned to WWE in 2023. [Image source: WWE.com]

Nia Jax was dethroned as the WWE Women's Champion after Tiffany Stratton cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on the January 3, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown. Following that, The Irresistible Force had a rivalry with The Buff Barbie. Her last match was at Elimination Chamber 2025 when Stratton and Trish Stratus defeated Candice LeRae and Jax in a tag team match.

Ad

The absence of the real-life Bloodline member from weekly shows hasn't gone unnoticed. Fans have wondered whether she will be back in time for The Show of Shows and become an obstacle for Tiffany Stratton during her ongoing rivalry against Charlotte Flair. However, it seems that Nia Jax is not returning to the ring on the Road to WrestleMania.

Lately, the WWE Superstar has been responding to her fans on X (fka Twitter), revealing that she is busy with her home life and nurturing the real-life Lina Fanene. However, Jax has been keeping up with the shows and taking digs at Stratton.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It's possible WWE does not have a creative direction for The Irresistible Force on the Road to WrestleMania. While adding her to the Stratton vs. Flair angle could have been a good idea, Flair and Jax would have overshadowed The Buff Barbie. If the company focuses on pushing Stratton, it wouldn't be ideal to put her in the ring with two superstars with a strong screen presence.

Jax could return to WWE TV after WrestleMania 41 to begin a rivalry with either the new WWE Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, or the retaining champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

Nia Jax broke character to praise her former rival

The former WWE Women's Champion took Tiffany Stratton under her wing only to be betrayed. However, that didn't stop her from giving credit where it was due.

During an episode of Ring the Belle, Nia Jax broke character to praise The Buff Barbie and reveal that she is proud of her!

"I am a little proud of her [Tiffany Stratton]. I am a tiny bit proud of her. Because you know what? That's what I created. I created that what she is today, and I'm proud of it. And at the end of the day, I'm like, oh well, looking at her, she's so beautiful, and she's this champion. I did that, but also, how dare you?" she said.
Ad

It's only a matter of time before WWE reveals its plans for Nia Jax, and she returns to the ring on WWE TV!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी