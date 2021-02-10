Nia Jax offered sponsorship from a bidet company following outburst on WWE RAW

Nia Jax has had an interesting start to her week, to say the least.

Last night on WWE Monday Night RAW during her match with Lana, Jax attempted a legdrop on the ring apron. The move did not go according to plan, with Lana getting out of the way at the last moment.

Nia landed tookus-first right on the hardest part of the ring, and her reaction afterward certainly wasn't planned either.

Now that Nia Jax has been the butt of jokes all over the internet, her crude outburst has led to something a little more lucrative: a sponsorship offer from a bidet company.

TUSHY want Nia Jax as a brand ambassador

That's right, TUSHY, the bidet company with the funny commercials, heard Nia Jax shout "My hole!" on RAW and immediately saw dollar signs.

The company put forth an offer for Nia Jax to become a brand ambassador for them. The offer included two free bidets, one for the home and one for one the go. TUSHY also made the offer letter public, which you can read below. (h/t to our friends at WrestlingINC.)

Dear Nia Jax,

I saw what transpired last night during Raw. My condolences to your…hole. That looked like it hurt. To help ease some of your pain, I’d like to send you a free TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet to install. I imagine things are a bit tender up there right now, with lots of sensitive nerve endings. Wiping with dry tissue may irritate and damage the area further. With a TUSHY Spa 3.0 you can spray your bum with water. It’ll help it feel cleaner, fresher, and healthier in no time.

We can also send you a TUSHY Travel, a portable bidet, perfect for people who poop when they’re out and about to have on hand in case you need it and for as long as your pain persists. Lastly, we’d love for you to be a TUSHY brand ambassador and speak to the many features our bidet offers athletes. Let me know if you’re interested in a free TUSHY and TUSHY Travel and I’ll send one to you ASAP. Feel free to check out our assortment of products at www.hellotushy.com.

Cheers,

Miki Agrawal

Founder, TUSHY

As of this writing, there's no word as to whether or not Nia Jax has accepted this offer. We'll keep you updated.