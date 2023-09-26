Nia Jax paid tribute to legendary Anoa'i family member on WWE RAW: What did she do?

Nia Jax traces her roots to the legendary Anoa'i family. Her father, Joseph Fanene, is the first cousin of 'High Chief' Peter Maivia. Tonight, The Irresistible Force paid tribute to another member of her legendary family on WWE RAW.

Nia Jax squared off against Zoey Stark in an impromptu match on RAW tonight. The former RAW Women’s Champion took care of the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with a leg drop followed by a Banzai drop.

The combination was popularized by former WWE Champion and one of the most esteemed members of the Anoa'i family, Yokozuna. The Samoan Wrecking Machine made a career out of brutalizing opponents with his dominating move set.

It appears that Nia has adopted the Banzai drop as her finisher after her return to WWE television as a tribute to Yokozuna. She had previously used the Annihilator, her version of the Samoan Drop, during the attack on Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11, 2023, episode of RAW.

What did Nia Jax have to say on WWE RAW tonight?

Nia Jax showed up on RAW for an in-ring interview with Michael Cole. The 39-year-old star explained her reason for putting the WWE women’s locker room on notice. Nia said people thought she was only chasing Rhea Ripley after what she did to her on RAW several weeks ago.

She said she put Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and former partner Shayna Baszler out of commission. The powerhouse was interrupted by Zoey Stark, who told her that she was blindsided by the attack and that Nia should do the same if she had the guts.

The promo set up an impromptu match between the two superstars, which ended with a comeback win for Nia. It remains to be seen if The Irresistible Force will be a part of the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live Event after her win on WWE RAW tonight.

