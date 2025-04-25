Nia Jax to return and attack Charlotte Flair on SmackDown? 5 Ways WWE can bring back the former Women's Champion

Nia Jax is one of many superstars WWE didn't utilize for WrestleMania 41. She was heavily featured throughout 2024, winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

That victory turned into winning the WWE Women's title from Bayley at SummerSlam 2024. Since she was a big focus in 2024 and early 2025, The Annihilator took a backseat to other women on SmackDown.

With WrestleMania 41 in the books, WWE could bring the former Women's Champion back in one of the next five ways.

#5. Feud with Jade Cargill

One way Nia Jax could come back to SmackDown is to feud with Jade Cargill. The Storm won her first big singles match on the biggest stage possible at WrestleMania.

She may think she's finished with Naomi, but The Glow may not be finished with her. Cargill could attempt to move on but find a returning Nia Jax in her way. The two faced each other in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, with Jax winning via disqualification.

The Annihilator mocked Cargill's daughter at ringside, leading the Storm to attack her with a chair. Revisiting the feud from last year would work well with keeping continuity.

#4. Nia Jax goes after Tiffany Stratton again

While it would be a rehash of what’s already happened, Jax could try to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s title once again. Stratton cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on her former friend.

They had a few matches, with the last one ending in disqualification. Jax isn't known as someone who lets things go easily.

If the Flair/Stratton feud is over or on the back burner, the former champ could ruin Stratton's potential celebration on SmackDown.

#3. Pursue the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

Could Jax refocus her energy on tag team gold? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

With two quick changes to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship scene, Nia could return with Candice LeRae as challengers for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Despite teaming up for last year‘s WarGames, the two could barely get along for several reasons. The Money in the Bank case was an albatross around both champions.

Jax also lost the Crown Jewel Championship to Liv Morgan due to interference. She could target Morgan and Rodriguez as a way of payback or revenge since they regained the titles from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria after one day.

#2. Targeting one of SmackDown's top dogs

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax are two of the most polarizing female stars on SmackDown. They both have love-hate relationships with the crowd.

They’re also two of Tiffany Stratton’s major foes and challengers during her title run. Jax had to take a backseat to The Queen due to the latter winning the Royal Rumble.

She could take exception to this and blame Flair for getting in her way of winning back the title. This would reignite a feud from a few years ago between the two and also potentially help turn one face.

#1. Add Naomi to a new faction

One interesting thing Nia could do when she returns is align with Naomi. The two are close outside the ring due to their ties to the Bloodline.

Both women have also had major issues with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair over the last year. Naomi will need some backup if she’s going to continue to pursue Cargill.

Few stars can match The Storm's strength and power like Nia Jax. It could lead to Cargill enlisting B-Fab and Michin for help if LeRae returns with The Annihilator.

